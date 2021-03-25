William Shakespeare's Avengers

Will you read William Shakespeare’s version of the Avengers movies? Want to learn how to drawn Daredevil? Who is playing Black Mask in the second season of Batwoman? Want to see a WandaVision credits sequence in the style of the sitcom Friends? How would Batgirl have popped up in Ben Affleck‘s abandoned Batman movie? Want to see Groot‘s lines from the MCU translated? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Find out how to draw The Man Without Fear in a Daredevil lesson with Marvel’s artist Marco Checchetto.

Dark Horse Comics will soon be publishing Mike Mignola‘s collection of sketches he drew during quarantine.

Here’s the promo for “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” the upcoming sixth episode of Superman & Lois season one.

Zack Snyder reacted to the nightmare of Henry Cavill‘s CGI upper lip in the Justice League theatrical cut.

The a cappella group MayTree put together their own rendition of The Avengers theme by Alan Silvestri.

Season two of The CW’s Batwoman has added Peter Outerbridge as Roman Sionis, aka Black Mask.

William Shakespeare's Avengers

William Shakespeare’s Avengers will retell the events of the Avengers films in the style of the playwright.

U.S. Agent‘s wink at the end of the first episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was improvised.

Continue Reading Superhero Bits

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.

Pages: 1 2 3Next page

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Comic Book/Superhero, Superhero Bits, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.