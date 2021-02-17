Did you hear Method Man is hosting a new podcast for Marvel? Why was Static Shock trending on Twitter earlier this week? Who has joined the cast of the Black Lightning spin-off Painkiller at The CW? Want to read the new extended synopsis for The Suicide Squad? Have you seen the trailer for Justice Society: World War II? Which comic book studio would Spike Lee like to work with? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

On the Marvel/Method podcast, Method Man talks to his favorite people about life, fandom, and comics.

Static Shock was trending on Twitter a couple days ago when the animated series had arrived on HBO Max.

Elliot Page posted a picture from the set of the third season of Umbrella Academy featuring a new logo.

In China, Detective Chinatown 3 broke the single market opening weekend record of Avengers: Endgame.

Here’s a new-ish trailer for The CW’s Superman & Lois that has been playing on television for a little while.

Stephen Oyoung, the voice of Mr. Negative in Spider-Man PS4, wants to play the character in a movie.

Marvel Comics is releasing Predator variant covers with superheroes squaring off with the gnarly creature.

Black Lightning spin-off Painkiller added Sibongile Mlambo, Alexander Hodge and James Roch.

