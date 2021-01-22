Did a foreign language voice actor spoil the appearance of a certain character in WandaVision? Did you know the end of Blade almost set up the debut of Morbius for a sequel? Can Regina King identify the real obscure superheroes in a line-up of ridiculous characters? Why did Tom Holland think he was getting fired as Spider-Man after Captain America: Civil War? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Late Late Show with James Corden had Watchmen star Regina King identify real, absurd superheroes.

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu thinks he could beat The Hulk in a fight.

Batwoman supporting star Rachel Skarsten sat down for an interview about The CW show’s new season.

The Spanish dub actor for Quicksilver in the X-Men movies may have leaked appearing in WandaVision.

Funko revealed a new Street Art POP collectible featuring Stan Lee and covered in some New York graffiti.

In case you didn’t know, the original Blade movie from 2002 was supposed to set up Morbius for the sequel.

Here’s the first trailer for X-Men: Legends, fleshing out some of the unfinished story arcs in Marvel Comics.

Todd McFarlane designed a new Batman action figure, but he likely won’t make DC Comics anytime soon.

