What is the Rise of the TMNT movie about? Why did Batwoman‘s showrunner choose to avoid recasting Kate Kane? Who’s the latest addition to the Moon Knight cast? Could Swamp Thing come back from the dead for a second season? Could WandaVision usher in the concept of mutants in the MCU? What does Jack Kirby‘s son think of certain domestic terrorists misusing Captain America‘s symbol All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Javicia Leslie sat down for an interview to discuss what’s to come as she takes over The CW’s Batwoman.

Despite a solid showing of the first season on The CW earlier in 2020, don’t expect Swamp Thing season 2.

Batwoman creator Caroline Dries explained why she decided against recasting Kate Kane for season two.

Shadowhunters star Jon Cor will join season seven of The Flash as villain Mark Stevens, aka Chillblaine.

Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries is a new all-ages comic book series coming to digital starting March 27.

HBO Max has also passed on the The CW’s Green Arrow and the Canaries spin-off, so it’s probably dead.

Tobey Maguire‘s jazzy alter ego from Spider-Man 3 is hilarious mashed up with Darth Maul in Star Wars.

Captain America co-creator Jack Kirby‘s son is disgusted at how the hero’s symbol was used by terrorists.

