What is this new suit that Spider-Man is getting in Marvel Comics next year? What’s the latest from Ray Fisher on the Justice League controversy? What other superheroes would Patty Jenkins be interested in tackling? Want to hear a hilarious pitch for a Detective Chimp movie? Who would James Gunn want to put in a DC/Marvel crossover project? Want to see some leaked images of LEGO sets for Marvel’s Eternals? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Justice League co-star Ray Fisher won’t work on any project from DC Films boss man Walter Hamada.

Actress Kelly Hu talked about capturing the quiet confidence Lady Shiva in Batman: Soul of the Dragon.

Oh I think I was away from twitter when the suit I designed for the Spider-Man game got released on PS4, so here's my design sheet pic.twitter.com/sMFvy8xvIz — Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) December 28, 2020

Spider-Man PS4 video game artist Jamie McKelvie shared her early concept designs for one of the new suits.

Cast/crew of Wonder Woman 1984 were put in a 1980s yearbook as a wrap gift from director Patty Jenkins.

Here’s a new clip from the animated Batman: Soul of the Dragon movie that’s coming in January 2021.

Marvel is celebrating the end of the year with a special discount on the Marvel Unlimited comic subscription.

Spider-Man swings into 2021 with a new suit! ?? Discover the mystery behind this top-secret costume in March 2021: https://t.co/ObUzU82ne7 pic.twitter.com/5Sd4OdV5ZH — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) December 29, 2020

The Amazing Spider-Man will be getting a brand new suit in 2021 with a new color scheme and high tech.

Richard Donner is glad Zack Snyder’s Justice League is being released, but hasn’t seen his DC movies.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.