Why is there a different Deadshot in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game? When is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier coming to Disney+? Did you know the dog playing Pizza Dog in Hawkeye has their own Instagram? What did Christopher Nolan have to say about partly inspiring Tom Hardy‘s Bane performance? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A visionary new age of television begins. Marvel Studios' @WandaVision, an Original Series, starts streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ql8CqaTuL2 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Here’s the final poster for Marvel’s WandaVision series, feature the various decades of TV on several screens.

Avengers: Enter The Phoenix will bring a “rebirth” to Marvel Comics in 2021, according to Tom Brevoort.

Here’s our best look yet at The CW’s second season of Batwoman with Javicia Leslie as the DC Comics hero.

Rocksteady has explained why Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has another version of Deadshot.

Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an Original Series, starts streaming Mar. 19 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Iqm73FBFXw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Here’s a new poster for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with a release date of March 19 on Disney+.

The golden retriever playing Pizza Dog in Marvel’s Hawkeye series is named Jolt and he has an Instagram.

Andy Park shared a piece of concept art with Elizabeth Olsen in a more comic-inspired Scarlet Witch suit.

Apparently a SHIELD logo was spotted on Clint Barton‘s quiver in Hawkeye, but it could just be an old one.

