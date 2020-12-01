Want to know how they made Looking Glass‘ reflective mask in Watchmen? How about some Spider-Bots battling outside Avengers Campus? Who could John Diggle‘s new mystery character be on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow? What did George Clooney say when asked if he would pop up as Batman in The Flash movie? What’s one thing that bugs Ian McKellen about Magneto? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Agents of SHIELD crew put together a Batman short film to benefit a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

One of the next Wonder Women in DC’s Future State comic event will have an entirely new Lasso of Truth.

In case you missed it, our own Peter Sciretta did some Spider-Bot battling outside ofthe Avengers Campus.

Composer John Paesano talked about creating music for the recent Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game.

Here’s yet another look behind the scenes at the making of Marvel’s Avengers, the disappointing video game.

David Ramsey will be back in the Arrowverse as John Diggle and he’ll be playing a mystery character too.

Here’s a video looking at how VFX were used to create Looking Glass‘ reflective mask on HBO’s Watchmen.

The Marz VFX team also recently sat down for an interview to talk more about working on Looking Glass‘ mask.

