Stan Lee Sessions Animated

Why does Stan Lee love the f-word so much? Want a peek inside Alex Ross‘ new Marvel Anthology book? Will Hulk turn into a villain in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? How many people have petitioned to have Amber Heard removed from Aquaman 2? What does George Clooney think of his performance in Batman & Robin? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

 

Genndy Tartakovsky shared some concept art for a Superman animated short he was once slated to produce.

Arrow series star Katie Cassidy (aka Black Canary) said she would love to play Catwoman in some capacity.

Alex Ross provided a sneak peek inside Marvel Anthology, his collection of previously unreleased artwork.

Netflix’s Daredevil rights expired November 29, and now fans want Marvel Studios to continue the TV series.

Marvel’s Hawkeye will be doing some shooting in downtown Brooklyn this week, so set photos could be coming.

The CW’s The Flash is halting production temporarily due to one crew member testing positive for COVID-19.

Sound engineer Aron Fromm and artist Kosperry animated Stan Lee audio about the many uses of the F-word.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Constantine and other DC Comics movies are leaving HBO Max.

