Spider-Man: Remastered - Kamen Rider Suit

Want to see some new suits for Spider-Man: Remastered? Is Batman really more wealthy than Iron Man? What does the X-Men: The Animated Series showrunner think of bringing X-Men to the MCU? Did you know this weekend was supposed to be when Eternals was released in theaters? What are the reviews saying about Spider-Man: Miles Morales? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a quick promo showing off some of Nightwing‘s moves in DC’s upcoming Gotham Knights video game

Grant Morrison, Celebrated DC Comics writer of Green Lantern and more, came out as non-binary this week.

IGN has posted the first 22-minutes of gameplay from Spider-Man: Miles Morales, coming out next week.

English bank Vanquis has determined that Batman is the wealthiest superhero, even more than Iron Man.

Here’s a look at two more suits, including one inspired by Kamen Rider, added to the Spider-Man PS4 game.

If that’s not enough, The Verge says Spider-Man: Miles Morales “gives a fresh style to an already great game.”

