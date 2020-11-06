Want to see some new suits for Spider-Man: Remastered? Is Batman really more wealthy than Iron Man? What does the X-Men: The Animated Series showrunner think of bringing X-Men to the MCU? Did you know this weekend was supposed to be when Eternals was released in theaters? What are the reviews saying about Spider-Man: Miles Morales? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the stage – #Nightwing! We're looking to welcome in some die-hard fans to the #Knighthood, so post your creations and use the hashtag to be featured! pic.twitter.com/UJ5eSfOFqz — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) November 4, 2020

Here’s a quick promo showing off some of Nightwing‘s moves in DC’s upcoming Gotham Knights video game

Grant Morrison, Celebrated DC Comics writer of Green Lantern and more, came out as non-binary this week.

IGN has posted the first 22-minutes of gameplay from Spider-Man: Miles Morales, coming out next week.

English bank Vanquis has determined that Batman is the wealthiest superhero, even more than Iron Man.

Your first glimpse of the Arachnid Rider and Armored Advanced Suits, two all-new looks for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. Details on this enhanced version of the PS4 classic: https://t.co/iGY2mLTmfl pic.twitter.com/nEgzNY5AeT — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 6, 2020

Here’s a look at two more suits, including one inspired by Kamen Rider, added to the Spider-Man PS4 game.

If that’s not enough, The Verge says Spider-Man: Miles Morales “gives a fresh style to an already great game.”

