Which pivotal moment featuring Doctor Strange in Avengers: Endgame was improvised? Want to catch up on the must-read stories of Hellboy? Think you have the extra cash to win a Black Panther comic signed by Chadwick Boseman, Stan Lee and Ryan Coogler? What kind of person does Black Adam want to play Doctor Fate? When do Titans and Young Justice it HBO Max? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Normally this would go on the third page, but this glow-in-the-dark Anti Venom figure is too gnarly to hide.

A Black Panther comic signed by Chadwick Boseman, Ryan Coogler and Stan Lee will be auctioned off.

Want to know where to start with Hellboy comics? These new essentials collections will be the best place to start https://t.co/EaGsfislDB pic.twitter.com/nmOIRg67Qq — io9 (@io9) October 28, 2020

Dark Horse Comics revealed a Hellboy Universe Essentials series with Mike Mignola‘s must-read stories.

The first two seasons of Titans and the first three seasons of Young Justice come to HBO Max next month.

Here’s a cinematic trailer for the new Marvel game Realm of Champions, featuring tons of Marvel characters.

A box office analyst thinks HBO Max is doing Zack Snyder’s Justice League to keep him happy at Warner.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales debuted yet another look for Spidey in the game, this one being the 2020 suit.

Bruce Campbell revealed that he was in the running to star in The Phantom, but Billy Zane won out instead.

