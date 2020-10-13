Who are the latest names rumored to be in Spider-Man 3? Wanna get your hands on the Blade trilogy in 4K Ultra HD? Which character will make a surprising return in the third season of The Boys? How much of a pay increase did Gal Gadot get for Wonder Woman 1984? What is Pennyworth‘s release schedule like for the second season? How is there another teaser clip for Batman: Death in the Family? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel artist Joshua Cassara shows you how to draw The Thing, the rockiest team member of Fantastic Four.



Swamp Thing star Ian Ziering talked about where he’d like to see Blue Devil go next if the show continued.

Get Super (Hero) Clean! We’re excited to announce our new partnership with @Marvel Limited Edition grooming products in 4 unique Every Man Jack fragrances inspired by 4 amazing Super Heroes. Available now – https://t.co/7FQswoKYnx pic.twitter.com/qIyYg0VoK7 — EVERY MAN JACK (@everymanjack) October 12, 2020

If you’re looking to wash up and smell like a superhero, Every Man Jack has new Marvel grooming supplies.

A certain character believed dead will return in season three of The Boys, says the showrunner Eric Kripke.

Robin and Two-Face meet face-to-faces in a new clip from the animated Batman: Death in the Family.

The second season of Pennyworth starts December 13, but a mid-season hiatus begins after December 27.

The Daily Bugle Now is back for Spider-Man: Miles Morales to address this new video game webslinger.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke is hoping that Jeffrey Dean Morgan will still get to be in season three.

