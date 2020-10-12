Want to play as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Smite? What can you expect from the third season of The Boys? Did you know Nicolas Cage was once sought after to play Doctor Doom in 2005’s Fantastic Four? Who are the boy band villains in Big Hero 6: The Series? How can you make an appearance on Hulu’s animated M.O.D.O.K. series? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are new player skins on the Smite: Battelground of the Gods game.

The cast of WandaVision was spotted wearing some new wardrobe items in some spy photos of production.

Alex Ross talked about homage paintings for Green Lantern, The Flash, X-Men, and new Teen Titans.

Collider caught up with The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, who teased some of whats to come in season 3.

Here’s the New York Comic-Con panel for the upcoming second season of the DC Comics series Pennyworth.

Find out why X-Men: The Animated Series suddenly looked much different during the show’s final season?

Here’s a sneak peek at an upcoming episode of Big Hero 6: The Series with evil Chibi versions of the team.

The soundtrack for the second season of The Boys is available online now, with two bonus tracks included.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.