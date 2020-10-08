Want to read a Spider-Man: Miles Morales prequel novel before the game comes out? Want to see a couple more clips from Batman: Death in the Family? Which Marvel characters would The Boys star Aya Cash like to play? What’s the closest you can get to David Ayer‘s cut of Suicide Squad for the time being? Want to see a deleted scene from The New Mutants? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Would you like to see yet another clip from the interactive animated movie Batman: Death in the Family?

Swamp Thing reruns gave The CW’s 8pm hour its largest audience since an episode of Stargirl on May 19.

Here’s a new shot from Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PlayStation 5 in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

With DC self-distributing, Marvel Comics has a lock on the Top 10 spots on Diamond’s monthly sales charts.

At this point, there might be enough Batman: Death in the Family clips that you may not need to watch it.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be available on Netflix in the UK and Ireland starting in November.

Excited for Miles Morales to star in his own video game? ?? Here's your look at the official prequel novel before the game drops, and go beyond the game into its development with the official art book post launch. #BeGreater #BeYourself #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/LXRoNzaLwm — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) October 7, 2020

There’s a Spider-Man: Miles Morales prequel novel coming, and a book about the making of the game too.

The Boys star Aya Cash would love to be Rogue, Jean Grey or a gender-flipped Beast in an X-Men movie.

