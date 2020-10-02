Want to know more about the new TRACK suit in Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Are Black Panther and the Inhumans coming to Marvel’s Avengers soon? Want to hear about Guillermo del Toro‘s script for the Justice League Dark movie? Have there been talks of maybe doing an animated Harley Quinn movie? What did Kevin Feige think of Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Even our Knights need a coffee break. #CoffeeDay pic.twitter.com/j3yjYg2l27 — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) October 1, 2020

This new shot from the upcoming Gotham Knights video game would seem to hint Poison Ivy is around.

The latest Marvel’s Avengers update has code indicating the arrival of Black Panther and the Inhumans.

Artist Marcus To joins us to show off how he draws Apocalypse, the terrifying cyborg villain from X-Men.



Swamp Thing‘s Crystal Reed revealed her dream story arc for Abby Arcane if the canceled show continued.

A few words from me on today’s news… pic.twitter.com/PpdWVuw4Mm — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) September 30, 2020

Insomniac Games responded to backlash over the new Peter Parker design in Spider-Man: Remastered.

Skybound Entertainment is teaming with Audible to create audio projects out of some of their comic books.

Learn all about the new T.R.A.C.K. suit that Miles Morales will put on in the new Spider-Man video game.

Gary Green actor Adam Tsekhman is now a series regular for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow sixth season.



