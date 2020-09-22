Superhero Bits: ‘WandaVision’ Release Date Rumors, New Details on ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ & More
Posted on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
Can you bring your save data from Spider-Man on the PS4 over to the PS5? Want to see a more conservative design for Hulkbuster that was almost in Iron Man 3? Did you know that The Silver Surfer met Hank Hill from King of the Hill? What prank did Shazam! director David F. Sandberg play on fans? Could WandaVision premiere on Disney+ for Thanksgiving weekend? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Spider-Man Miles Morales Launch Edition Bonuses from Spidermanmilesgame
Here are some bonuses you’ll get if you pick up the ultimate edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5.
Speaking of which, where is Peter Parker during the events of this Spider-Man: Miles Morales story arc?
We did not ask for more Supes, but it looks like we're getting 'em next week on #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/9Z2iHPKRht
— The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 21, 2020
The Boys released a new teaser for the next episode of the second season, and even more superheroes are coming.
Zack Snyder says The Snyder Cut fans raised over $250K for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
There are some snippets of upcoming Marvel Studios shows in this recent teaser for what’s coming to Disney+.
The Boys made a joke inspired by Joss Whedon doing the Justice League rewrites in “We Gotta Go Now.”.
This #hulkbuster was originally done for #ironman3 ‘s house party protocol, but eliminated when they wisely decided to save Hulkbuster for a more featured role. I polished it up for #avengers #ageofultron but it’s proportionally the weakest of the bunch. #ironman #mcu #marvel #marvelstudios #conceptart #conceptartist #conceptdesign #digitalart #digitalillustration
Phil Saunders shared this small Hulkbuster design, originally created for Iron Man 3‘s house party protocol.
Insomniac Games confirmed gamers cannot transfer Marvel’s Spider-Man save data from the PS4 to the PS5.
