Want to take a look back at Spider-Man: The New Animated Series? Did you hear the Doom Patrol soundtracks are available online now? How dismal were Peter Shinkoda‘s paychecks for Daredevil? What did Chris Evans recently have to say about the late Chadwick Boseman? Which other actor had their Suicide Squad role written specifically for them by James Gunn? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Syfy Wire looks back at Spider-Man: The New Animated series and reveals everything you didn’t know.

There’s a new Batman inspired playlist of music available on Spotify in honor of Batman Day, September 19.

The last of the cast landed in Vancouver today to start their quarantines. Getting close! @cwsupermanlois ? pic.twitter.com/aEp8YUvLp3 — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) September 14, 2020

Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch is preparing to shoot, and a new logo was seen on her script binder.

The soundtracks for the first two seasons of Doom Patrol are now available across various digital music providers.

This new preview for what’s coming this fall on Disney+ confirms WandaVision still arriving before year’s end.

Marvel’s Daredevil actor Peter Shinkoda opened up regarding his absurdly low pay for the Netflix TV series.

Phil Saunders has another wild alternate design for the Hulkbuster armor in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Agents of SHIELD star Elizabeth Henstridge is keeping the fandom alive by hosting livestreams with fans.

