Did you know Brenton Thwaites initially thought he was auditioning for a Nightwing movie instead of a Titans series? What Hulk content is Marvel’s Avengers video game and Fortnite teaming up for? Did you know fans can choose whether Robin lives or dies in an upcoming DC Comics animated movie? How could Secret Wars destroy the multiverse in the MCU? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Natalia Cordova-Buckley is the latest personality profiled in the brand new Marvel’s Storyboards web series.

Titans star Brenton Thwaites revealed that he originally thought he was getting cast in a Nightwing movie.

Dan Mora expanded his designs for what Batman characters may look like as Power Rangers with Red Hood.

Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers video game will be teaming up with Fortnite for unique Hulk content.

Here’s the first teaser trailer for the upcoming DC Comics animated movie, Batman: Death in the Family.

Speaking of Batman: Death in the Family, fans get to choose whether or not Robin will be killed or saved.

Concept artist Alan Villanueva shared an alternate comic accurate Jean Grey design for X-Men: Apocalypse.

Dark Horse Comics and Studio71 Games have teamed up to create a card game based on Umbrella Academy.

