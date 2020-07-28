Want to see how to make your own detailed cardboard sculptures of superheroes? What can we expect from Giancarlo Esposito in the second season of The Boys? How did Jeph Loeb reportedly ruin Nobu‘s story arc in Daredevil? Did Brett Ratner mislead Vinnie Jones about the size of Juggernaut‘s role in X-Men: The Last Stand? What’s the latest in Ray Fisher‘s accusations against Joss Whedon? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

This Comic-Con at Home panel shows how to create impressive cardboard models of superheroes and more.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt also reached out to the kid who saved his sister from a dog attack.

Marvel shows off the making of a new mural featuring Marvel Comics characters completed by artist Alex Ross.

In case you didn’t hear, HBO’s Watchmen raked in 26 total Emmy nominations, more than any other TV series.

There’s also a Comic-Con at Home panel for the web series Marvel’s Storyboards, which recently premiered.

Antony Starr teased what fans can expect from Giancarlo Esposito’s character in The Boys second season.

Concept artist Jackson Sze shared this piece showing giant ants that were almost in Avengers: Endgame.

Daredevil actor Peter Shinkoda said former Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb cut his character Nobu’s story arc.

