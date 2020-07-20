Want to see the Marvel and DC Comics offerings from Sideshow Collectibles and Hot Toys at San Diego Comic-Con at Home? Did you hear Captain Marvel comics are introducing Carol’s Kree half-sister? Will Zack Snyder’s Justice League be considered canon in the DC Extended Universe? Want some tips and tricks for Iron Man VR on PlayStation 4? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new Captain Marvel comic book will be introducing Carol Danvers’ half-sister and Kree warrior, Lauri-ell.

Disney+ has changed the release window of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to this fall.

Marvel Comics is continuing to celebrate the real heroes during the coronavirus pandemic: healthcare workers.

Writer Jeff Parker and artist Javier Pulido are teaming up for a new Ninjak series from Valiant Comics.

Hot Toys is launching a new coin operated CosRider line with DC Comics characters in little kiddie vehicles.

Does the presence of Yakuza characters in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier tease a link to Hawkeye?

Here’s a glimpse at some of the Marvel and DC Comics collectible reveals from Sideshow Collectibles Con.

Joker was the most complained about 2019 film in the UK, according to the British Board of Film Classification.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.