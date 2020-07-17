Can you guess why Republicans loved Senator Kelly from the original X-Men movie? When can you get the entire TV series run of Wonder Woman on Blu-ray? How is Hot Wheels paying tribute to Avengers: Endgame with their 2020 SDCC exclusive release? Want to play as Aquaman villain Black Manta in Fortnite? Did you see the full schedule for the upcoming Justice Con? All that and more in this milestone 2000th edition of Superhero Bits.

Elizabeth Henstridge sat down with Lorraine Cink on Marvel Live! to talk Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

Marvel Comics canceled Strikeforce, makings issue #9 serving the finale and the Empyre tie-in has been axed.

The upcoming Batman #100 arriving in October looks to give The Dark Knight a drastically different new suit.

The entire series run of the 1970s Wonder Woman TV show with Lynda Carter arrives on Blu-ray on July 28.

Here’s a promo for the upcoming ninth episode of the seventh and final season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

Anthony Mackie recounted how he ate dirt while trying to land as Falcon in Captain America: Civil War.

Here’s a shot from the set of Thor: Ragnarok with Stan Lee hanging out while shooting his funny cameo.

Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot is preparing to finally open in China now that movie theaters are reopening there.

