Did you hear Watchmen is getting a spin-off comic focusing on Rorschach? When can players who pre-ordered The Avengers video game start playing the beta? Why didn’t Cottonmouth appear beyond the first season of Luke Cage? Would you believe there was a Batman Begins TV spot featuring Nickelback music? Will The Eternals introduce Atlantis to the MCU? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a trailer for the first issue of Marvel’s event series, Empyre, featuring Avengers and Fantastic Four.

DC Comics has announced Watchmen is getting a spin-off comic book series that will focus on Rorschach.

SH Figuarts revealed some upcoming Avengers: Endgame figures of Thanos, Thor, and Doctor Strange.

The Powerpuff Girls monkey villain Mojo Jojo made a quick appearance in Empyre: Fantastic Four #0.

Brainwave Jr. is here to stir up trouble in the promo for the upcoming 10th episode of Stargirl season one.

If you already pre-ordered The Avengers video game, you will be able to access the game’s beta on August 7.

God of War art director Raf Grassetti shared some updated designs for the X-Men that he created for fun.

Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker revealed why Mahershala Ali’s Cottonmouth only lasted a bit.

