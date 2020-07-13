Will you watch Joss Whedon‘s panel that will be released for Comic-Con at Home? Want to see photos from rehearsals for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? Did you see Roblox is getting a special Wonder Woman tie-in event? Will we see Giancarlo Esposito appearing in a Marvel Studios movie? Did you know comedian Tig Notaro was almost in Spider-Man? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The gang from the Marvel YouTube channel sat down to try out Captain America as a character in Fortnite.

Doom Patrol actress Abigail Shapiro says season 2 scrapped a 10th episode due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elizabeth Olsen’s stunt double C.C. Ice posted this Avengers: Infinity War test sequence from pre-viz.

Avengers franchise director Joss Whedon will have a virtual panel released during Comic-Con at Home.

Here’s a trailer for the new Wonder Woman tie-in Roblox game expansion The Themyscira Experience.

Doom Patrol star Diane Guerrero wants another big DC Comics role: Jessica Cruz as Green Lantern.

Here's Yondu making the ultimate sacrifice for Quill. I wanted to see how they would look shot from above, so this was as much researching the hold as it was going over the lines and performances. pic.twitter.com/tmIhHmaoIO — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 11, 2020

James Gunn posted a thread of rehearsal photos used to plan scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Shazam! co-star Ross Butler wants to play Terry McGinnis in a live-action Batman Beyond project.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.