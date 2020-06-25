Ready for a sneak peak at The Boys season 2 with Patton Oswalt? Want to see the Wonder Woman 1984 poster from Comic-Con Colombia? Did you know Ron Perlman was offered a role in the Hellboy reboot? What are the latest rumored details about the Black Cat and Silver Sable movie? Will you watch an extended version of Fantastic Four on HBO Max? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Sideshow Collectibles shows how Venom was painted to be so detailed in one of their Marvel Comics maquettes.

A recent Spider-Ham comic book poked fun at Joker with a weird new version of Spider-Man used by Mojo.

Full episodes of Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest are online over at the Marvel HQ YouTube.

Patton Oswalt will host a reunion for the cast of Amazon’s The Boys on June 26 to tease the second season.

Get another look behind the scenes at the Iron Man VR game where you can tinker with armor as Tony Stark.

Dark Horse Comics and Mike Mignola severed ties with editor Scott Allie after sexual assault allegations.

Pop culture artist Doaly gives the dysfunctional family known as Doom Patrol a psychedelic poster makeover.

A classic Superman comic once had Supes marry Lana Lang on the rebound after Lois married Lex Luthor.

