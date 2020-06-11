What might the next animated Batman movie be from Warner Bros. Animation? Want to see Sportsmaster and Tigress in the next episode of Stargirl? Care to take a glimpse behind the scenes of Iron Man VR? Is Beyoncé contributing to the Black Panther 2 soundtrack? Want to read some Marvel Comics titles from black creators for free? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

New photos from a new episode of Stargirl introduce Injustice Society members Sportsmaster and Tigress.

The latest episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD explored more of the Hydra secret from The Winter Soldier.

Did you know Freakazoid! was technically a spin-off Batman: The Animated Series? Take a look back above.

Tom Taylor and Darick Robertson are working on the DC Black Label miniseries Hellblazer: Rise and Fall.

This month, Marvel Unlimited has a free digital selection of Black creator-led comics, spotlighting the work of incredible Black writers and artists. Get the details and full list of titles here: https://t.co/yDuZJzyehm pic.twitter.com/NLGlQHUeS6 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 11, 2020

Get details on the recently revealed Spider-Man: Miles Morales sequel coming to the PlayStation 5 in 2021.

Iron Man VR is still on the way, and this new featurette takes a look behind the scenes at the making of the game.

Comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis says he’s nearing the end of his work on Superman at DC Comics.



