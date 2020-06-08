Superhero Bits: New Joker Rumored for ‘The Batman,’ Hercules May Make MCU Debut & More
Posted on Monday, June 8th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
Why Is Mile High Comics having a “DC Sucks” comic book sale? Why has The Flash suddenly fired Elongated Man actor Hartley Sawyer? Will The Batman give us yet another version of The Joker? Want to see a custom figure of Thomas Wayne as Batman in Flashpoint? Could Hercules be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Who was the first Hispanic superhero from DC Comics? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
View this post on Instagram
I have loved every moment of bringing Amaya and Charlie to life these past 4 years. The most special crew we could ever hope for, through all the long hours, you kept me smiling and created such a strong sense of family and support. The writers and post production team, what a world you have created! Thank you for always taking risks, your vivid imaginations and passion radiate through all that you do phenomenally. The fans, meeting some of you and seeing your kindness, openness and generosity of spirit online, you are such an inspiration to me. Thank you all. Stay strong, weird and wild ??
Maisie Richardson-Sellers bid farewell to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in a heartfelt post on Instagram.
Zack Snyder has stated that Ray Fisher’s Cyborg will be the heart of his upcoming cut of Justice League.
In this latest video in the Batman 101 series from DC Kids, The Dark Knight’s Honor Code is fully explained.
Mile High Comics responds to DC Comics leaving Diamond Comics Distributor with a “DC Sucks” comic sale.
The Whip was the first Hispanic superhero back during the Golden Age of DC Comics, and he was…not great.
The Flash has fired Elongated Man actor Hartley Sawyer after learning of of misogynist and racist tweets.
View this post on Instagram
A take on Ronan the Accuser for Captain Marvel. Played by the awesome @leeepfrog >Swipe for more of this concept> The original comics reference is here for comparison. On this concept I’ve stayed quite close to his original look and also how he appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy. Trying to find a good balance. Also working on some commander vibe. The pattern in the background is inspired by his hammer. I found more interesting to have it as a logo than carrying a real hammer when you’re commanding a whole float of spaceships. – #captainmarvel #conceptdesign #marvel #conceptart #mcu #marvelstudios #digitalpainting #ronan #kree #ronantheaccuser #leepace
Captain Marvel concept artist Aleksi Briclot shared a more comic book accurate alternate design for Ronan.
Marvel says it is “taking seriously” the unauthorized use of The Punisher‘s iconic skull logo by police officers.
Continue Reading Superhero Bits
Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.