Will anymore DC Universe shows coming to HBO Max like Doom Patrol? How did a Popeye‘s chicken restaurant make it into the Supergirl movie? When will Marvel’s The Avengers video game be debuting some new gameplay footage? How would James Gunn feel about David Ayer releasing his version of Suicide Squad? How long has the Spider-Man spin-off Jackpot been in the works? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a promo for the upcoming third episode of DC Universe’s new series Stargirl, also airing on The CW.

Want to hear the story of how a Popeye’s chicken restaurant front was prominently featured in Supergirl?

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has to deal with chaos in the upcoming fifth episode of season 15, “Swan Thong.”

The Avengers and Iron Man 3 will play in Hong Kong as theaters reopen after coronavirus restrictions lift.

New gameplay footage will be revealed for The Avengers new video game in a War Table stream on June 24.

DC Universe boss Kevin Reilly says Doom Patrol is currently the only DC Universe show going to HBO Max.

Might as well share this early, unused, and unfinished huntress concept as well! #birdsofprey #huntress pic.twitter.com/LInf6DOTj4 — Greg Hopwood (@greghops) May 22, 2020

Birds of Prey concept artist Greg Hopwood shared this sexy alternate design for Huntress in the DC movie.

Michael Rowe wants to make a return as Deadshot in the Arrowverse after Suicide Squad forced him away.

