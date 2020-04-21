What did the studio think needed to be done for Hit-Girl in Kick-Ass? What are Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman doing for charity? When does The Suicide Squad take place? Which Guardians of the Galaxy co-star will have a bigger role in Vol. 3? Which HBO TV creator wants a crack at Batman? Ready for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow to take on Star Trek? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Justice Society must live in on a new trailer for what’s to come in the first season of DC Universe’s Stargirl.

The Flash star Grant Gustin has revealed the show’s season six finally originally involved the Reverse-Flash.

Punisher Vs Wick #MultiVersus this I would love to see, who you got? pic.twitter.com/yRhCoe3RRh — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 19, 2020

Boss Logic imagined a scene where Jon Bernthal as The Punisher tries to surprise Keanu Reeves as John Wick.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman announced a temporary social media ceasefire to support All-In Challenge.

Take a turn towards the final frontier with a new Star-Trek-inspired episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

A Reddit user who leaked details about the PlayStation 5 Spider-Man video game sequel admits they were fake.

Alex Ross created this stunning take on Crisis on Infinite Earths with Supergirl in Superman‘s arms.

James Gunn confirmed that The Suicide Squad takes place in the same year it hits theaters, which is 2021.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.