Deadpool and Harley Quinn Sketch for Charity

Want to see how Simu Liu is doing the Marvel workout at home for Shang-Chi? Is John Cena teasing a X-O Manowar movie from Valiant Comics? How much of the secret Guardians of the Galaxy Easter egg has been found? Did you know Clint Eastwood almost played old Bruce Wayne in a Batman Beyond movie? Which X-Men villains will be appearing in Thor: Love & Thunder? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Take a look at how Spider-Woman‘s costume has changed throughout history on the pages of Marvel Comics.

Thor: Ragnarok costume designer Mayes C. Rubeo is back for the upcoming sequel, Thor: Love & Thunder.

Tom Brevoort uncovered some unused covers from Sensational She-Hulk with the artwork by John Byrne.

James Gunn says roughly 60% of the secret Guardians of the Galaxy Easter egg has been uncovered by fans.

Joel McHale passes on The Torch in this new promo for the upcoming DC Universe/The CW series Stargirl.

Shazam! writer Henry Gayden recalled being an assistant on Spider-Man 3 for Peter Parker’s dance scene.

Rob Liefeld auctioned off artwork of Harley Quinn and Deadpool teaming up for charity. Stay tuned for more.

Mortal Kombat 11 creative director Ed Boon wants to see a live-action Injustice: Gods Among Us movie happen.

