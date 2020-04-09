What’s the new return date for Supergirl? Why didn’t Kaley Cuoco use the signature Brooklyn accent for Harley Quinn? Did you know Superman once quarantined himself to save people from a virus? Who is playing Lana Lang on Superman & Lois? Is there a hidden Avengers Easter egg in Thor? Why did Black Widow co-star Florence Pugh shut off her Instagram comments? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Boss Logic created this art that turns The Avengers into the real heroes, doctors and nurses fighting coronavirus.

Supergirl was originally slated to return this month, but now it’s been pushed back again another week to May 3.

A promo for the upcoming DC Universe/The CW series Stargirl teases the Justice Society of America & more

Harley Quinn showrunners explained why Kaley Cuoco didn’t use the character’s signature Brooklyn accent.

Check out some new unreleased photos from the original finale of the first season of DC Universe’s series Titans.

Don’t forget about that one time Superman quarantined himself to save everyone else from a deadly pandemic.

Marvel concept artist Ryan Meinerding shared this tribute poster to Iron Man that was made for D23 Expo.

Emmanuelle Chriqui joined the cast of Superman & Lois as Lana Lang and Erik Valdez is her husband.

