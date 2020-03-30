Doctor Strange Coronavirus PSA Poster

Want to see how they created Batwoman‘s gadgets for The CW series? What would have happened in the third season of Iron Fist? Want to learn how to draw Captain America? What meet-up did Marc Guggenheim try to make happen in Crisis on Infinite Earths? Want to hear comedian Marc Maron‘s bit lashing out at Marvel fans? Would you like to take a comic book movie quiz? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new featurette from the Batwoman TV series goes behind the scenes of the tech behind the hero’s gadgets.

DC Comics is exploring a multi-distributor model for new content and a new return policy due to COVID-19.

Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim shared the original opening scene for the show’s first season finale.

Crisis on Infinite Earths was originally going to include Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) from the Syfy series Krypton.

Concept artist Ryan Meinerding shows how to draw Chris Evans as Captain America in a step-by-step video.

Iron Fist star Tom Pelphrey has revealed some details about what would have happened in the third season.

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson shared this cautionary poster featuring the Sorcerer Supreme.

Crisis on Infinite Earths showrunner Marc Guggenheim wanted Constantine and Swamp Thing to meet.

