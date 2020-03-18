What was so unique about a newborn puppy that he had to be named Hulk? Is Brandon Routh‘s best work ever in his farewell episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow? Want to see a bust mock-up of Batman‘s cowl intended for George Miller‘s Justice League? Will Daredevil appear in Spider-Man 3? What cast member did James Gunn confirm for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow goes on without Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford).

Image Comics has devised a plan to assist comic retailers during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Instagram live, Stephen Amell revealed he has no plans to go back to the Arrowverse for a guest appearance.

A German Shepherd puppy was born with lime green fur over in North Carolina, so his family named him Hulk.

Black Hole hires Rag Doll (Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin) on the upcoming episode of The Flash.

Brandon Routh believes his final season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow may be the best work he’s ever done

Stargirl shows off her powers in this new teaser for the upcoming series premiere on DC Universe and The CW

Blu Hunt, who is really of Lakota ancestry, is honored to play Native American hero Mirage in New Mutants.

