Did you know the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are becoming Power Rangers in a crossover comic? Who are the female villains spotted on the set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Will there be a dance-off between Thor and Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Are you bummed that Emerald City Comic-Con in Seattle has been postponed? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s an extended trailer for the upcoming third season finale of The CW’s DC Comics series Black Lightning.

Four female super villains were spotted shooting for Marvel’snew The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

Emerald City Comic-Con in Seattle has officially been postponed due to the concerns of spreading coronavirus.

A 51-year old man from Missouri was arrested for making death threats on Facebook Live while dressed as Joker.

Watch a new clip from the anime style animated series Marvel’s Future Avengers, now streaming on Disney+.

Former Batman star Ben Affleck is genuinely supportive of fans seeing Zack Snyder‘s cut of Justice League.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles become Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in the next crossover issue.

Kevin Smith praised the new Batmobile that director Matt Reeves just recently revealed for The Batman.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.