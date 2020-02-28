Who is voicing Mr. Freeze in the second season of the Harley Quinn animated series? Which track from the Black Panther soundtrack is at the center of a copyright lawsuit? Why couldn’t Stephanie Beatriz play She-Hulk even if she wanted to? What is the working title for Spider-Man 3? Want to see a ridiculous new look for Woody Harrelson in Venom 2? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

There’s something wrong with the Speed Force in the upcoming 14th episode of the sixth season of The Flash.

DC Universe’s Harley Quinn series cast Alfred Molina as Mr. Freeze and Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman.

Wayne Brady is still causing trouble for Black Lightning in the promo for The Book of War: Chapter Two.”

Tom Holland thinks Spider-Man should make an appearance in the upcoming Marvel series WandaVision.

Boxcutter is going after pretty faces in a promo for the upcoming 14h episode of the first season of Batwoman.

Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd are being sued for the Black Panther soundtrack song “Pray for Me.”

Brandon Routh is looking mad in the promo for the next episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW.

Stephanie Beatriz, a fan favorite to play She-Hulk for Disney+, likely couldn’t do it due to Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.