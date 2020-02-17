When are the next issues of J.J. Abrams‘ Spider-Man comics coming out now? Want another look at concept art of Doctor Strange in Iron Man‘s armor? Who are the face-painted thugs in new set photos from The Batman? Which Batman v Superman star had no idea about The Snyder Cut of Justice League? Did you know Jack Black almost starred in a Green Lantern movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

In case you missed it, our own Peter Sciretta and his Ordinary Adventures channel unboxed a cool figure.

Marvel Comics will introduce a superhero team called The Union during its big Empyre comic event series.

Concept artist Andy Poon shared alternate designs that could have been used for the end of Arrow season six.

A new set photo reveals the return of a certain speedy villain sometime later in the sixth season of The Flash.

Go behind the scenes of the recent fifth season 1980s slasher prom episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

The remaining issues of the Spider-Man comic from J.J. Abrams and his son have been pushed back again.

Looks like I can finally share these #Avengers posters! (Apologies in advance, as this ultra-limited edition is only for the cast & crew.) A huuuuge thanks goes to Trinh Tran for giving me the gig, not to mention letting me have the time necessary to see it through. pic.twitter.com/5wr96rPNoI — Paolo Rivera (@PaoloMRivera) February 15, 2020

Artist Paolo Rivera shared two posters he was commissioned to create for Avengers: Endgame cast and crew.

A new Green Lantern annual comic would seem to reveal that Sonic the Hedgehog might be a fellow Lantern.

