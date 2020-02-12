What obscure reference to Harley Quinn‘s origin is in Birds of Prey? What other characters could be introduced in the Ms. Marvel series on Disney+? What was the original name for Birds of Prey? How will Morbius supposedly connect to both Venom 2 and Spider-Man 3? Will Black Adam and Shazam 2 shoot simultaneously this summer? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow gets pretty elegant with the upcoming season five episode “A Head of Her Time.”

An obscure Easter egg in the background of the Birds of Prey movie references the origins of Harley Quinn.

Concept artist Andy Poon shared another suit design for Huntress toward the end of Arrow‘s sixth season.

The upcoming Ms. Marvel series coming to Disney+ may introduce Red Dagger and Kamran to the MCU.

Barry Allen is being deceived in a promo for “A Girl Named Sue,” the next season six episode of The Flash.

Did you know the original name for the DC Comics girl gang called Birds of Prey was actually Hell’s Belles?

Check out some concept art from a cut Amazing Spider-Man chase sequence between Spidey and Lizard.

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu praised Birds of Prey, but still has one issue with David Ayer’s Suicide Squad.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.