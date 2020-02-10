Want to see Boss Logic’s awesome poster for The Snyder Cut of Justice League? Want to learn how to draw Harley Quinn? Will Lady Sif return for the Loki series on Disney+? What award did Anthony & Joe Russo receive for Avengers: Endgame? Will there be flashback scenes in Black Widow? Want a rundown of Easter eggs from Birds of Prey? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Take a lesson on how to draw Harley Quinn with this video lesson from professional artist Amanda Conner.

Jaimie Alexander might have hinted at a return as Lady Sif in Tom Hiddleston’s Loki series on Disney+.

Concept artist Andy Poon shared an alternate look for Black Canary when Arrow almost ended a bit sooner.

Comic book writer Gail Simone explained one major gripe about the Birds of Prey movie in a Twitter thread.

Harleen is a new DC comic book miniseries focusing on everyone’s favorite bad girl, and here’s the trailer for it.

The Russo Brothers received the Motion Picture Showman of the Year award from the ICG Publicists Guild.

I don't know if the #releasethesnydercut will ever come to light but me and my team over at @LineageNYC wanted to support it in a major way so we created what we wanted to see.

Hope you like it@wbpictures @ZackSnyder pic.twitter.com/poE2h7up5B — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 6, 2020

Boss Logic created this damn cool poster for The Snyder Cut of Justice League with black suit Superman.

The Birds of Prey are ready to take on the Gotham City Sirens now that their debut movie is out in theaters

