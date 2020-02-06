Who is playing Clark Kent and Lois Lane‘s kids on Superman and Lois? What mistake did Marvel Comics make in a recent Captain America comic? Did you hear you’ll get all of Crisis on Infinite Earths on the Blu-ray of the final season of Arrow? What is the Rotten Tomatoes score for Birds of Prey? When does The Avengers anime series arrive on Disney+? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Mojo reveals the TRUTH about Marvel’s Contest of Champions! The game is rigged, and he’s shaking it up.

Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin will play the sons of Clark Kent and Lois Lane in Superman & Lois.

Hey, @marvel, I assure you that Stan Lee did not create Captain America. This is awful and a slight to Joe Simon and his family. Get it together! pic.twitter.com/bwsQZRuNZ9 — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 5, 2020

Rob Liefeld called out Marvel Comics for mistakenly saying that Stan Lee is the co-creator of Captain America.

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace says Cisco will be back along with the return of a major villain on the show.

The Take looks back at the evolution of Harley Quinn, from Batman: The Animated Series through today.

The Blu-ray release of the final season of Arrow will include all of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

Here’s a vibrant new international poster for Birds of Prey that features the rest of the cast more prominently.

If you can’t wait for the final season of Arrow to hit Blu-ray, you can find the entire season on Netflix right now.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.