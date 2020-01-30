Birds of Prey Dolby Cinema Poster

Want to see a deleted scene from the first season of The Boys? Which Marvel series might feature the MCU’s first transgender character? Which wrestler wore a Captain Marvel inspired outfit at Royal Rumble? What did Robert Pattinson apologize for with regards to Batman? Want to see some Birds of Prey B-roll footage? Need a crash course on Morbius before the movie comes out? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a deleted scene from the first season of The Boys with Chase Crawford‘s The Deep teaching CPR.

Todd McFarlane says the reboot of Spawn could start production this year, but we’re not holding our breath.

WWE fighter Lana climbed into the ring in a costume inspired by Captain Marvel. from marvelstudios

WWE fighter Lana chose to dress up like Captain Marvel for the most recent Royal Rumble wrestling event.

Did you hear the Smallville account on Twitter was recently active? Well, that was a complete misconception.

Here are some alternate designs for Joker, including one inspired by Heath Ledger, for Mortal Kombat 11.

The Black Adam movie will draw a lot from comics, according to the film’s cinematographer Lawrence Sher.

Here’s a colorful comic inspired Dolby Cinema poster for Birds of Prey, coming to theaters on February 7.

A new rumor says Loki may cast the first transgender character to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

