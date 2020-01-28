Which Marvel Comics villain is coming to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 on Nintendo Switch? Where did Birds of Prey star Jurnee Smollett-Bell draw inspiration for the Canary Cry? Which Marvel Comics character may be coming to the MCU in Thor: Love & Thunder or Loki? Want to see some alternate designs for the quantum realm devices in Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get a sneak peek of what’s to come in the fifth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, finally back from hiatus.

Nintendo is adding Doctor Doom to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 in a new Fantastic Four DLC expansion.

Here’s a creepy look behind the scenes at the face make-up Cameron Monaghan wore throughout Gotham.

Jim Carrey compared his turn as Sonic the Hedgehog villain Dr. Robotnik to Riddler in Batman Forever.

The CW sends Arrow out with a fond farewell in this featurette celebrating the end of the long-running series.

Gabriel Luna doesn’t sound hopeful when it comes to the future of his version of Ghost Rider in the MCU.

Andy Park shared many Captain Marvel hairstyles considered for Brie Larson in Avengers: Endgame.

Arrow EP Marc Guggenheim revealed some of the opening storyboards from last night’s series finale on The CW.

