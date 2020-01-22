Bloodshot

Want to see a fanmade trailer for a prospective Marvel Zombies movie? How about some Falcon and the Winter Soldier set photos with Rupert Wyatt suited up as Captain America? Will you get some new Funko POPs of the villains from Batman Returns and Batman Forever? Want to listen to a message from John Constantine from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

John Constantine is still hanging with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in this promo for the upcoming episode.

Marvel Studios is reportedly looking to start production in July for the upcoming She-Hulk series on Disney+

One of Marvel’s prop masters is coming back to work on the Loki series for Disney+ and teased a certain prop.

Ant-Man composer Christophe Beck confirmed he will provide the score for Marvel’s WandaVision series.

Here’s the teaser trailer for the upcoming Black Widow comic book coming from Marvel Comics this April.

Call John Constantine‘s new number from the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season premiere and just listen.

Bloodshot is still coming to theaters this March, and Vin Diesel is glowing with nano power on this new poster.

The Falcon/The Winter Soldier set photos have Wyatt Russell’s John Walker in a Captain America suit.

