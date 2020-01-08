Superhero Bits: Burger King Targets New Yorkers Upset By ‘Joker’ Stairs Tourism, ‘Morbius’ Trailer Coming Soon & More
Posted on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
Did you hear Iron Man co-star Gwyneth Paltrow has apparently semi-retired from acting? How is Burger King trying to appeal to Bronx residents annoyed by the tourism of the Joker stairs? Is Lockheed seen in the background of the New Mutants trailer? Who could Christian Bale be playing in Thor: Love & Thunder? Was New Mutants ever intended to be R-rated? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Disney encourages literacy and brings awareness to African-American stories in a new Marvel Hero Project.
Avengers: Endgame earned nominations at the BAFTAs and Visual Effects Society for their blockbuster VFX.
Congratulations to the creative teams and talent behind @CWBatwoman, @TheCWSupergirl, @watchmen and #HarleyQuinnBreakingGlass for their #GLAADawards nominations! Visit @glaad for a full list of nominees: https://t.co/Y5mOaDRZd7 pic.twitter.com/nRjXULMpD4
— DC (@DCComics) January 8, 2020
Batwoman, Supergirl, Watchmen, and more DC Comics projects were nominated for GLAAD Awards this year.
Stephen Dorff addressed the forthcoming Blade reboot and his interest in revisiting Deacon Frost in a movie.
Burger King is targeting Bronx residents who have been annoyed by the Joker steps becoming a tourist attraction.
Iron Man co-star Gwyneth Paltrow says she’s semi-retired from acting, choosing to focus on her company Goop.
View this post on Instagram
Today Stan Lee would have been 97. What a legend… we owe you a lot. I was honored to paint these 3 images of his iconic cameos in some of our films- done for the opening Marvel Studios logo for Captain Marvel. @ryan_meinerding_art did the other Stans you see in this opening montage tribute to the man. We miss you Stan… #StanLee #theman #happybirthday #marvel #legend #icon #thankyou #wemissyou #excelsior #nuffsaid
Concept artist Andy Park shared the paintings he created for the Stan Lee takeover of the Marvel Studios logo.
The first trailer for Morbius the Living Vampire appears to have been rated and should be arriving very soon.
Continue Reading Superhero Bits
Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.