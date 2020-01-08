Did you hear Iron Man co-star Gwyneth Paltrow has apparently semi-retired from acting? How is Burger King trying to appeal to Bronx residents annoyed by the tourism of the Joker stairs? Is Lockheed seen in the background of the New Mutants trailer? Who could Christian Bale be playing in Thor: Love & Thunder? Was New Mutants ever intended to be R-rated? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Disney encourages literacy and brings awareness to African-American stories in a new Marvel Hero Project.

Avengers: Endgame earned nominations at the BAFTAs and Visual Effects Society for their blockbuster VFX.

Batwoman, Supergirl, Watchmen, and more DC Comics projects were nominated for GLAAD Awards this year.

Stephen Dorff addressed the forthcoming Blade reboot and his interest in revisiting Deacon Frost in a movie.

Burger King is targeting Bronx residents who have been annoyed by the Joker steps becoming a tourist attraction.

Iron Man co-star Gwyneth Paltrow says she’s semi-retired from acting, choosing to focus on her company Goop.

Concept artist Andy Park shared the paintings he created for the Stan Lee takeover of the Marvel Studios logo.

The first trailer for Morbius the Living Vampire appears to have been rated and should be arriving very soon.

