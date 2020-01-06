Could we see Quicksilver pop up in WandaVision? When will the Green Arrow and the Canaries backdoor pilot air and what will it entail? Want to read the entire Joker screenplay? Does Marvel have full control of Hulk and Namor again? Want to see Morgan Stark take Captain America‘s shield sledding? Are you ready for what Marvel has coming to theme parks, movie theaters and shelves this year? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Earth’s Mightiest Show takes a look behind the scenes at the animated Marvel Rising: Playing With Fire.

A leaked audition tape for WandaVision may possibly hint at the return of Quicksilver in some capacity.

Gotham is entering the Shadows. The Telltale Batman Series is getting a new style with this upcoming DLC! https://t.co/jVMm8hIAoF pic.twitter.com/JHCU9c5fon — Batman (@DCBatman) December 18, 2019

Here’s a tease of the noir DLC package coming to The Telltale Batman Series in a modified version of the game.

The spin-off Green Arrow and the Canaries will have a backdoor pilot in the January 21 episode of Arrow.

Coming April of 2020, a story of galactic intrigue and cosmic ramifications comes to Marvel Comics in Empyre.

Little Women costumer designer Jacqueline Durran will work on The Batman for director Matt Reeves.

Concept artist Ryan Meinerding shared this Iron Spider design inspired by the suit’s look in Marvel Comics.

One final red band trailer for Birds of Prey is coming sometime soon before the film’s release on February 7.

