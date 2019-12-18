Want to see the first trailer for Superman: Red Son? Do you have your DVR set to record Celebrating Stan Lee on Friday? Did HBO’s Watchmen series actually throw shade at Zack Snyder? Why did director Boots Riley call Joker and The Dark Knight “cop movies” recently? How did Kumail Nanjiani respond to being featured on an adult website for his Marvel superhero physique? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a quick first teaser for the upcoming special Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee, airing on ABC this Friday.

Could Wonder Woman 1984 be retconning what was established in the DC Extended Universe? Let’s take a look.

Damon Lindelof said Watchmen did not intentionally throw shade at director Zack Snyder‘s filmmaking style.

WandaVision set photos revealed Teyonah Parris as adult Monica Rambeau and tease Kathryn Hahn‘s role

There’s a new World’s Finest in this Crisis on Infinite Earths featurette with Supergirl and Batwoman.

One fan thinks Thanos should have seen at least the Time Stone was missing when Tony Stark stole the stones.

Here’s the official trailer for the new DC Comics animated movie Superman: Red Son, coming in early 2020.

Regina King confirmed Lube Man‘s slick escape in Watchmen was a practical stunt and not visual effects.

