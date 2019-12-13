Want to see the trailer for the new X-Men DLC for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3? Will you read Iron Man 2020 in January? Who was recently cast in Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Do you have your DVR set correctly for the Watchmen finale this weekend? Did you hear Disney CEO Bob Iger is going to meet with Martin Scorsese? Could the black suit Superman photo posted by Zack Snyder just be Photoshopped? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The famous statue of Captain America in Brooklyn, New York has been made festive with a Santa Claus hat.

To celebrate the 80th anniversary of Batman‘s sidekick Robin he’s getting a 100-page one-shot comic book.

Here’s a trailer for the upcoming debut of the new comic book series Iron Man 2020, arriving on January 15.

Kevin Conroy revealed Crisis on Infinite Earths marked his first time being able to visit Batman’s Batcave.

All heroes of the Arrowverse come together in Crisis on Infinite Earths, now streaming the first three parts.

In case you didn’t realize, the first episode of Marvel’s Thor: Metal Gods series debuted today on Serial box.

The X-Men deal with plenty of bad guys in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: X-Men Rise of the Phoenix DLC

Desmond Chiam (Reef Break) and Miki Ishikawa (Yo Teach!) joined Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

