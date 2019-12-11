What’s happening in Marvel Contest of Champions for the fifth anniversary of the game? Who is Thomas Lennon playing in this season of Supergirl? Want to see the first trailer for the new DC Universe series Stargirl? What was the most Googled movie of 2019? What does Thanos creator Jim Starlin think of the weird, recent political use of Thanos by Donald Trump‘s campaign? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a trailer for the fifth anniversary of Marvel Contest of Champions, where five years will have passed.

Birds of Prey topped IMDb’s list of the most anticipated movies of 2020, and Black Widow appears on it too.

Here’s a trailer for the upcoming second part of Crisis on Infinite Earths, which won’t arrive until January.

Thomas Lennon is joining this season of Supergirl as Mister Mxyzptlk, replacing actor Peter Gadiot.

Here’s the third installment of The CW’s behind the scenes featurette series looking at Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Marvel Television was absorbed into Marvel Studios, but Halstrom and Hulu’s animated shows are still coming.

The first trailer for DC Universe’s new Stargirl series arrived during the Crisis on Infinite Earths after show.

Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko recently reflected on nearly landing the comic role of Wonder Woman.

