Did you know Stan Lee and Marvel tried to adapt the show that became Mighty Morphin Power Rangers? Want to see a bunch of Avengers: Endgame concept art? Will Crisis on Infinite Earths end with a cliffhanger for the holiday hiatus? Want to see some photos of Willem Dafoe‘s cut cameo in Zack Snyder‘s cut of Justice League? Where did Loki almost end up at the end of Thor: Ragnarok? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a clip from another upcoming episode of the new Disney+ documentary series Marvel’s Hero Project.

Mark Ruffalo said his favorite scene from the Marvel movies is probably all of The Avengers eating shawarma.

Here’s a glimpse of how younger Ronan could have looked in his brief appearance in this year’s Captain Marvel.

A petition on Change.org for Danny DeVito to be the Wolverine of the MCU has now passed 49,000 signatures.

Here’s a brief teaser clip focusing on Poison Ivy in the new Harley Quinn animated series on DC Universe.

The first part of the big Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover before the holiday hiatus ends on a cliffhanger.

A collection of concept art from the final battle in Avengers: Endgame shows off a bunch of unused ideas.

Stan Lee and Marvel tried to adapt the Japanese show that became Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.