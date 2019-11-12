Does Ryan Reynolds really support the release of The Snyder Cut of Justice League? Who is petitioning to have Amber Heard fired from Aquaman 2? Which comic art is being sent to space? What does James Mangold have to say about Martin Scorsese‘s Marvel comments? Want to see what Baby Thanos would have looked like? How did Nebula originally die in an earlier draft of Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Kate Kane‘s secret identity is being threatened in the upcoming seventh episode of Batwoman on The CW.

The Boys star Jack Quaid says the second season of the series is bigger in scale and “absolutely bonkers.”

Marvel’s Hero Project is currently sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, but that’s only from seven reviews.

For some reason Ryan Reynolds liked a tweet drumming up support for the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

Supergirl has to deal with a powerful old man in the promo for the upcoming seventh episode of season five.

James Gunn says The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie may be the best actor that he’s ever worked with.

Ray Fisher shared a photo from a cut scene of the Snyder Cut of Justice League with a big more background.

Delusional Johnny Depp fans are petitioning to have Warner Bros. fire ex-wife Amber Heard from Aquaman 2.

