How many Easter eggs and comic references did you catch in the recent episode of Watchmen? Want a Spider-Man: Far From Home mini-poster by Matt Ferguson? Why are DC Comics writers arguing about naked Bane? Could Scarlet Witch be Marvel’s next big villain? Did you ever hear “Hollywood’s Superman,” a Los Angeles local celebrity of sorts? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get a load of nearly 100 Easter eggs and comic references from the recent third episode of the Watchmen series.

Warner Bros. President of Worldwide Marketing recently talked about pinpointing the target audience for Joker.

Tonight is the last night I wear the Arrow suit. pic.twitter.com/P4QTUSOQgG — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 7, 2019

Arrow star Stephen Amell posted this set photo of what he says is the last time he will be wearing this suit.

An episode of Batwoman took an amusing swipe at a certain wardrobe choice for Batman in Justice League.

1st is the worst! Second is the nakedest! pic.twitter.com/xG4hWhQxAZ — Tom King (@TomKingTK) November 6, 2019

DC Comics writers Tom King and Gail Simone are arguing about their naked versions of Bane on Twitter.

Former X-Men franchise star Daniel Cudmore, who played Colossus, has landed a role in Hulu’s Helstrom.

Buying Spider-Man: Far From Home in the UK next week? Go get it from HMV and you get this mini poster by me… https://t.co/wsc39vkgT5 pic.twitter.com/0gsQBL2XCy — Matt Ferguson Thought Bubble table 42 (@Cakes_Comics) November 7, 2019

If you grab Spider-Man: Far From Home in the UK from HMV, you’ll get this mini-poster by Matt Ferguson.

A study from Flixed reveals people are more likely to watch Marvel movies than DC Comics movies in theaters.

