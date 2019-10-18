Why was Nightwing held back until the second season of Titans? What comedian has a secret role in the second season of The Boys? What does Watchmen have on Rotten Tomatoes from critics at this time? Is Jesse Eisenberg still interested in coming back as Lex Luthor? Will any deleted scenes from the Joker get released? What reason did James Gunn give for Joker not being in The Suicide Squad? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Prop maker/cosplayer Clayton Parker (aka Uncle Jessy) shows off his Magneto costume to Adam Savage.

Brenton Thwaites explained why his transition to Nightwing was held back for the second season of the show.

The Boys executive producer Eric Kripke revealed that Patton Oswalt shot a secret role for the second season.

Watchmen series EP Damon Lindelof said, “If you want to support Alan Moore’s wishes, do not watch the show.”

Here’s a promo for the new Batwoman series showing how much critics are loving the Arrowverse addition.

Benedict Wong says Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be shooting sometime next year.

Suicide Squad director David Ayer posted a Joker make-up test where Jared Leto had “Hahaha” eyebrows

At the time of writing, HBO’s forthcoming Watchmen series has a critical rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

