Will you vote for Jason Todd to live or die on Titans? How many viewers did the Batwoman pilot rerun reel in? How did Daredevil star Charlie Cox honor Stan Lee at an NYCC tribute? What villain does Benedict Wong want to see in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel? Would you like to see Dove Cameron as the live-action Spider-Gwen? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Ruby Rose goes further down the rabbit hole in a preview for the episode two of the first season of Batwoman.

DC has launched a poll asking Titans fans to vote on whether Jason Todd / Robin will live or die on the series.

Here’s the promo for “A Flash of Lightning,” the upcoming second episode of the sixth season of The Flash.

The CW re-aired the Batwoman pilot episode on Tuesday and managed to pull in 1.1 million viewers for it.

Watch Superboy and his trusty canine sidekick Krypto in a promo of what’s to come on Titans season two.

Jason Alexander jokingly expressed interest in playing Batman villain Egghead after the success of Joker.

Here’s another sneak peek of the upcoming animated series Harley Quinn, coming very soon to DC Universe.

Daredevil star Charlie Cox dressed up as Matt Murdock at a Stan Lee tribute at NYCC 2019 last weekend.

